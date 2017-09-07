Trinity Bradshaw has played her music from P.E.I. to Alberta to Nashville and everywhere in between, and returns home to play at the Fall Flavours event Toe Taps & Taters.

Last time CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet spoke with the Summerside, P.E.I., native, she was just awarded one of Alberta's top country honours: Female Artist of the Year.

"It's definitely opened up a lot of conversations with great people," said Bradshaw.

"It's great to be able to tell people that as well. I am an Islander at heart and this is my home, it's great to have things in Alberta and representation there."

'It's all a Trinity Bradshaw show'

Bradshaw is excited to play during the festival because, she said, Calgary is known for it's cover bars and she doesn't get a shot to play a lot of her own tunes.

"To tell you the truth, the honest truth, I like it because I get to play original music and it's all a Trinity Bradshaw show," she said.

Bradshaw was named Female Artist of the Year at the Alberta Country Music Awards on Sunday, Jan. 22. She won the Rising Star award last year. (Trinity Bradshaw/Facebook)

"That definitely means a lot to me to be able to sing my own songs out and gain new fans that way."

It's always a bit more special too when she comes home to play in front of her adoring fans.

"I've got all these people that have been there through my journey, and most of them reside in Prince Edward Island. That's a huge part of my life."

'I'm just having fun'

Bradshaw will play a 90 minute set around 8:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Produce's potato storage building in Canoe Cove, P.E.I. — though Toe Taps & Taters begins at 5:30 p.m.

The show is another piece in what's been a fast-rising career for Bradshaw so far.

"I'm definitely still waiting to gain a little bit more exposure especially across the map," she said. "There are still goals set in place that I'm working towards, but in the meantime I'm just having fun."

