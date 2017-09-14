The defence is presenting its case in Supreme Court on Thursday in Summerside, where Gregory Collicutt is on trial for dangerous driving causing death.

Defence lawyer Peter Ghiz argued the RCMP were lax in their investigation of the deadly crash that left one woman dead.

He said a mechanical problem with the gas pedal may have caused Collicutt's car to accelerate unintentionally and that RCMP failed to investigate that possibility.

Ghiz also said that Collicutt was wearing rubber boots that day and that the cruise control was turned on but police didn't investigate whether those could be connected to the crash.

"For someone to shoot that stop sign at 11:18 in the morning would be tantamount to insane. It would be an attempt at suicide," Ghiz told the jury.

"You have to eliminate the possibility that the vehicle did not malfunction."

Ghiz said there was no clear timeline to show when the event data recorder was removed from Collicutt's car, and who had access to it. The Crown entered the recorder yesterday and a police witness testified that it showed Collicutt's car was driving between 95 to 117 km/hr and that the brakes were not applied.

Clean record

Ghiz told the jury Collicutt, 27, has a clean driving record, and suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a broken leg, that have left him partially disabled.

He said the police have downplayed the injuries Collicutt suffered.

"He is permanently injured both physically and mentally," Ghiz said.

67-year-old Dorothy Mayhew died in the crash two years ago in Central Bedeque.

The defence will call an expert witness to the stand today, to discuss possible mechanical problems with Collicutt's car.