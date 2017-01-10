It's being described as a hybrid between camping and staying in a hotel — a new P.E.I. business offers the chance to sleep among the trees in the comfort of a cozy dome.

Treetop Haven is the first of its kind on the Island, and consists of five geodesic domes mounted on raised decks about 3.5 metres off the ground.

The 'tree pods' are built on raised decks. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The domes are meant to offer guests a relaxing getaway, owner Sheila Arsenault said.

Not 'too extreme'

"You know, people that want the outdoors, but don't want to go too extreme," said Arsenault.

Each pod will be equipped with a bathroom, small kitchen and a bedroom — all the amenities of a hotel, but looking out over the 20-hectare property.

The pods offer a view of the forest. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Two of the domes will be heated and will be available to rent year-round, while the other four will operate from April to October.

Two of the pods will be heated for the winter, while the others will operate from April to October. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Each dome has a large section of windows overlooking the trees.

The domes have large windows overlooking the trees. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Arsenault was inspired to start the business after reflecting on her own experiences staying in interesting accommodations around the world.

"To me, part of a trip is your accommodation. So I wanted to combine an accommodation and an experience all in one."

Treetop Haven owner Sheila Arsenault said she hopes the domes offer a relaxing getaway. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The domes' interiors still have to be finished, Arsenault said, adding she hopes to have the winter tree pods available to rent by the end of February.