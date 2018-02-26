A couple from Calgary, outraged to find dozens of mature trees cut down from their P.E.I. property without their permission, say there has been some progress in the case.

They have also increased a reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the people involved from $1,000 to $5,000.

Gordon and Vivian Hill had planned to build a summer cottage on the property at Sunset Dunes on Bells Point, near in Cape Traverse. They were upset and baffled to discover in November that trees on the riverbank— originally thought to be 30 of them but now estimated at 70 — had been cut down and left to rot.

In an email to CBC, Gordon Hill confirmed the following new information posted by a family member on Facebook:

The cutting took place around midday Nov. 4.

The cutting extended into the property manager's lot and the environmental buffer zone.

Two individuals were seen at the property cutting the trees.

Their vehicle was also seen, but a description is being withheld so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

The trees were cut and left to rot. (Submitted by Debbie Hill)

East Prince RCMP and P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety say they're still investigating the case, though neither group would confirm the new details shared in the Facebook post.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie said police have received more than a half dozen tips from the public, some of which they're still following up on as part of the investigation.

"Some of the tips we've received have suggested one or more individuals have been responsible, and in some cases, we've spoken to those individuals," Baillie said. "But from the tips we've received to date, we haven't been able to identify suspects or nail down when the trees were cut down."

Asking for information

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Hills are calling on the public to come forward with specific information, including security footage of the vehicle passing by, or information about people who said they cut down the trees. They are also asking contractors in the area if they were contacted by someone asking for the trees to be cut down.

Baillie said while that information could prove helpful to the investigation, he said it's a difficult crime to solve.

"Unlike a theft where you may be able to determine someone's in possession of stolen property, in this case, we really need someone to admit they cut the trees down, or have an eyewitness," he said.