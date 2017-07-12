Jolee Patkai and Maxine MacLennan of the P.E.I. band Treble with Girls wanted to try something different this summer rather than the normal practice of singing and following a playlist.

That desire for something different led to contacting the director at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I., and then into a production with acting, costumes and even step dancing.

"They taught these old dogs new tricks," said Patkai on CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

For the Love of the Island

The production — For the Love of the Island — tells the story of the struggles of Irish and Scottish immigrants to P.E.I. and the musical connections they formed, said MacLennan.

"[It's] about the hardships they left behind to come to a new world — knowing what they were leaving and that they may never see it again. And, really not knowing what they were going to," she said.

"Just hoping it would be a better life."

The production's songs and narrative were written by the band. The production began July 5 and runs every Wednesday evening until Sept. 6.