Prince County man arrested, faces sex offence charges

The RCMP's major crime unit on P.E.I. arrested a 35-year-old East Prince man Tuesday following a three-month investigation into alleged sex offences.

The case was handled by the internet child exploitation investigator, a member of the major crime unit.

RCMP expect to lay charges in connection with making sexually-explicit materials available, and invitation to sexual touching.

The man was released from police custody with a promise to appear in court in Summerside in June.

