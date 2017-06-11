Charlottetown's Christopher Gillis travels for a living — he's a director of human resources with Princess Cruise lines.

The 11-day cruise of Scandanavia and Russia aboard the Regal Princess that he's currently cruising is his favourite, and he's agreed to share some of his best photos.

'The weather doesn't matter when you are in Stockholm — the city is amazing no matter what.' — Christopher Gillis

"With this work I've been fortunate to travel the world — China, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Hawaii, Alaska and even in to Charlottetown! However, this cruise is by far my favourite. This region of the world is incredible," said Gillis from his office aboard the ship.

'Royal Class'

The ship has 1,350 employees from 45 different nationalities, Gillis said, and is one of the largest of the 17 in the Princess fleet — it belongs to the "Royal Class" of Princess ships.

The cruise of Scandinavia and Russia begins in Copehagen, Denmark, sails north to Oslo, Norway, then south to Berlin, Germany. It crosses the Baltic Sea to historic Tallinn, Estonia, then east to St. Petersburg, Russia and Helsinki, Finland before heading west to Stockholm, Sweden, then and "back to Copenhagen to start all over again. Such a beautiful region," said Gillis.

'This is me under the ship. By the propeller. Me,' writes Gillis on Facebook of this shot of him with The Regal Princess in dry dock in Hamburg, Germany. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Let the Baltic season begin!' writes Gillis, with the Regal Princess back in the water. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Old-world charm'

"My favourite ports are Oslo and Stockholm with Tallinn, Estonia coming in second with all of its old-world charm," Gillis said.

Gillis loves the fountain in front of the National Theatre in Oslo and visits it each time he's there.

'Gorgeous day in Tallinn, Estonia,' says Gillis, in the old part of the city which dates back to medieval times. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Vigeland Park, Oslo, Norway. A northern paradise,' says Gillis. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

"My favourite photos are of Vigeland Park, Oslo. The park itself is beautiful but what makes it most impressive is the over 100 sculptures of humans done by the same sculptor," he shared.

'Amazing no matter what'

Stockholm is also a favourite despite the rain, Gillis said.

"The weather doesn't matter when you are in Stockholm — the city is amazing no matter what," said Gillis.

'Hi Stockholm, I love you,' writes Christopher Gillis of this shot, showing off some vintage Swedish architecture. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'In Germany today. It's still boring. And everyone is drunk,' writes Gillis in Berlin. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'OK Germany, you get one more chance,' says Gillis, back in Berlin again. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

So far, Gillis is not a huge fan of Berlin but says he might be willing to reconsider if wowed by Germany's famous Christmastime markets and hospitality.

'The crown jewel'

Russia, in particular the Hermitage Museum, are some of Gillis's favourite places to visit "because of the glitter, gold and opulence."

"St. Petersburg is the crown jewel of this cruise. The more time I spend in the city the more I like it," he said.

Gillis snapped this selfie outside the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, one of the oldest and largest museums in the world, founded in the mid-1700s by Catherine the Great. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Russian opulence,' writes Gillis. 'Russia is more interesting than Germany and the Hermitage more impressive than the Vatican.' (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Inside of a Faberge egg. Or, a Russian church,' jokes Gillis of this opulent church within the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

Walls made of amber in Catherine Palace, a 1700s Russian palace that rivals Versailles in its size and grandeur. The Nazis ransacked the legendary room during WWII, but the room underwent a $12M, 20-year restoration and reopened in 2003. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

Trinkets and treasures

Gillis enjoys taking photos of some of the colourful trinkets and treasures for sale in cities he visits.

Matryoshka dolls, sets of wooden nesting dolls, are a popular Russian-made souvenir that come in a variety of prices. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

Colourful trinkets for sale in Sweden. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'Faberge eggs are incredibly popular in Russia and synonymous with their history,' says Gillis of the trinkets for sale in a gift shop in St. Petersburg, Russia. 'These, of course, affordable unlike the priceless ones in the Hermitage [Museum]!' (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

Estonian felt at an outdoor local craft market in Tallinn, Estonia. 'They are famous for their colourful felted products,' says Gillis. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

'What a door can tell'

Gillis says he stole his preoccupation with photos of doors from his husband, Craig, who also works for Princess Cruises.

"Craig has, over the years, taken many photos of doors on our travels. I find it fascinating what a door can tell about a city or country — design detail, character, riches," Gillis said.

"When the ship arrived in Europe, I started noticing different doors and snapping photos," he said. "What's most interesting is how many Facebook friends pay attention to, comment on and ask about the door photos! They've become a real conversation piece."

'I find it fascinating what a door can tell about a city or country,' says Gillis. This is a Russian door. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)

A stately German door. (Submitted by Christopher Gillis)