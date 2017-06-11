Charlottetown's Christopher Gillis travels for a living — he's a director of human resources with Princess Cruise lines.
The 11-day cruise of Scandanavia and Russia aboard the Regal Princess that he's currently cruising is his favourite, and he's agreed to share some of his best photos.
'The weather doesn't matter when you are in Stockholm — the city is amazing no matter what.' — Christopher Gillis
"With this work I've been fortunate to travel the world — China, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Hawaii, Alaska and even in to Charlottetown! However, this cruise is by far my favourite. This region of the world is incredible," said Gillis from his office aboard the ship.
'Royal Class'
The ship has 1,350 employees from 45 different nationalities, Gillis said, and is one of the largest of the 17 in the Princess fleet — it belongs to the "Royal Class" of Princess ships.
The cruise of Scandinavia and Russia begins in Copehagen, Denmark, sails north to Oslo, Norway, then south to Berlin, Germany. It crosses the Baltic Sea to historic Tallinn, Estonia, then east to St. Petersburg, Russia and Helsinki, Finland before heading west to Stockholm, Sweden, then and "back to Copenhagen to start all over again. Such a beautiful region," said Gillis.
'Old-world charm'
"My favourite ports are Oslo and Stockholm with Tallinn, Estonia coming in second with all of its old-world charm," Gillis said.
Gillis loves the fountain in front of the National Theatre in Oslo and visits it each time he's there.
"My favourite photos are of Vigeland Park, Oslo. The park itself is beautiful but what makes it most impressive is the over 100 sculptures of humans done by the same sculptor," he shared.
'Amazing no matter what'
Stockholm is also a favourite despite the rain, Gillis said.
"The weather doesn't matter when you are in Stockholm — the city is amazing no matter what," said Gillis.
So far, Gillis is not a huge fan of Berlin but says he might be willing to reconsider if wowed by Germany's famous Christmastime markets and hospitality.
'The crown jewel'
Russia, in particular the Hermitage Museum, are some of Gillis's favourite places to visit "because of the glitter, gold and opulence."
"St. Petersburg is the crown jewel of this cruise. The more time I spend in the city the more I like it," he said.
Trinkets and treasures
Gillis enjoys taking photos of some of the colourful trinkets and treasures for sale in cities he visits.
'What a door can tell'
Gillis says he stole his preoccupation with photos of doors from his husband, Craig, who also works for Princess Cruises.
"Craig has, over the years, taken many photos of doors on our travels. I find it fascinating what a door can tell about a city or country — design detail, character, riches," Gillis said.
"When the ship arrived in Europe, I started noticing different doors and snapping photos," he said. "What's most interesting is how many Facebook friends pay attention to, comment on and ask about the door photos! They've become a real conversation piece."
