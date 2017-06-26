A transport truck rollover on a major route into Charlottetown caused substantial delays for Monday morning commuters.

The accident happened some time around 8 a.m. at the Poplar Island roundabout on the North River causeway. Inbound traffic was limited to one lane.

The accident caused serious delays for the commute into Charlottetown. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

At 9 a.m. the eastbound route was closed so the truck could be removed. The closure lasted about an hour.

Island Coastal confirmed it was one of their trucks, and that the driver wasn't seriously injured.

Highway officials closed the eastbound section of the roundabout so the truck could be removed. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The cause of the accident isn't clear.

Drivers were asked to use Warren Grove Road as an alternative route into Charlottetown.