A transport truck rollover on a major route into Charlottetown caused substantial delays for Monday morning commuters.
The accident happened some time around 8 a.m. at the Poplar Island roundabout on the North River causeway. Inbound traffic was limited to one lane.
At 9 a.m. the eastbound route was closed so the truck could be removed. The closure lasted about an hour.
Island Coastal confirmed it was one of their trucks, and that the driver wasn't seriously injured.
The cause of the accident isn't clear.
Drivers were asked to use Warren Grove Road as an alternative route into Charlottetown.
