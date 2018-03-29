Port of Charlottetown pleased with changes to protect right whales

The Port of Charlottetown is pleased with adjustments Transport Canada has made to speed restrictions to protect right whales.

Measures were introduced Wednesday that create two shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island, where boats can travel at regular speeds unless whales are spotted within 2.5 nautical miles.

Cruise ships travelling to Charlottetown will be using the southern shipping lane, which is split into three slowdown sections.

The skull of a North Atlantic right whale sits on the shore of Norway, P.E.I., after a necropsy last summer. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Aerial surveys will be used to spot whales and if one is spotted, restrictions will be put in place for 15 days and will be removed if, during the last two surveys, no whales are spotted.

Corryn Clemence, the Port of Charlottetown's business development manager, said her reaction to the measures was positive.

She said the organization had been in contact with the federal government about the changes and the shipping lanes were a "great first step in being able to conduct our business and also keep in mind the safety of the whales."

Lost cruises

Last August, speed restrictions were put in place for five months which led to 10 cruise ships cancelling their visits to Charlottetown.

Clemence said having the time to develop protective measures more complex than blanket speed limits used last year, and going into the tourist season with that information, will have a big difference in how the changes impact the cruise industry.

"We've had, kind of, all the fall and winter to discuss the upcoming season and what it may look like when these restrictions are announced," she said.

Ten cruise ships cancelled visits to Charlottetown after speed restrictions were introduced last August. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Now we have a better understanding, and we've had some time to sort of plan for these things ... I'm optimistic that we'll have very few if any cancellations due to this. We might have some adjustments on timing."

Clemence said she hopes advances in technology will make spotting and tracking whales easier and more efficient but is happy with how much progress has been made since last year.

"I think overall, this is really positive," she said. "I think everybody is happy and it's taking all aspects into consideration and we're certainly happy with it."

