Maritime Electric has received permission to build a new transmission line and substation in central P.E.I. and local residents are calling it a victory.

The new line will run from Highway 2 to an area of the Bagnall Road, near New Glasgow, where the new substation will be located.

The utility had planned another route but residents in the area started fighting the plan and the utility and local residents came together to come up with a second route that avoided many residential areas.

Maritime Electric says it will start the design for the new line and construction is expected to be completed this year.