T3 Transit is celebrating its biggest year yet after recording nearly 553,000 passengers in 2017 — a 13 per cent bump over the previous year.

Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit, calls the 2017 figures"phenomenal."

"I believe the new buses [and] the new image that was rolled out late 2016 certainly had an impact on the marketplace," he said.

"We have better buses, more comfortable shelters, and schedules that meet the majority of customers' needs."

Public transit riders in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown can win a prize by sharing selfies on their route between Feb. 12-16. (CBC)

Tracey MacLean, engagement co-ordinator with the Town of Cornwall, believes students and newcomers to the Island are also helping increase public transit ridership.

She said riding the bus hasn't always been on the radar of Islanders, but she believes that is changing.

"On the Island it's something new for us. In other provinces and cities, transit has been in place for a longer time and I think the longer it's here, and the more people see it, the more likely they are to try it."

Gift basket to be won

To thank public transit passengers, riders in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown can win a gift basket by posting photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #TransitLove between Feb.12-16.

The gift basket includes passes for the Bell Aliant Centre, a monthly transit pass, and more.

As an added "thanks" for riders, sweet treats will be offered to public transit passengers in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown on Friday, Feb.16.

The draw for the gift basket takes place at noon that day.