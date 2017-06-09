Work on the Trans-Canada Highway extension continues with the start of paving along the North River Causeway and at the intersection of York Point Road and Warren Grove Road.

Construction will take place Sat.,, June 10 and throughout the week, with the exception of Sun.,, June 11.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the morning and evening commutes.

The construction includes paving the roundabout, installation of infrastructure to support future highway lighting, and work on the North River bridge.

A temporary roundabout has been constructed at the North River intersection because the traffic lights have been removed.

The province is asking motorists to consider using alternative routes and times to avoid delays, especially during morning and evening commuting hours.