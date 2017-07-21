Work on the North River roundabout is nearly complete.

The final paving begins on Sat. July 22.

Heavy delays are expected on Saturday because traffic will be rerouted to one side while crews pave the other.

Once this stage is finished paving will continue, but shouldn't affect motorists as traffic doesn't need to be rerouted.

Local businesses will remain open, but the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy is asking drivers to try and find an alternate route.