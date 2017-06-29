Construction on the Trans-Canada Highway extension along the North River Causeway and at the intersection of York Point Road and Warren Grove Road will pause over the Canada Day weekend from Saturday to Monday.

Work will resume on July 4, with two lanes of traffic to be maintained during the morning and evening.

Paving, installation of electrical infrastructure, construction of the active transportation lane and deck work on the North River Bridge will all be worked on next week.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays.