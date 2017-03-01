The federal government is investing more than $1.4 million to help workers in Prince Edward Island get training support for in-demand jobs.

The government will provide $1.2 million through the Canada–PEI Labour Market Development Agreement, and an additional $204,827 through the Canada–PEI Job Fund agreement.

$66K for Sekisui Diagnostics

"These agreements are instrumental to assist Prince Edward Island employers to train new and existing workers to meet today's workforce demands and prepare for the future," Sonny Gallant, minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning, said in a news release.

The announcement took place at Sekisui Diagnostics, an international company on P.E.I. that develops and manufactures innovative medical diagnostics. Sekisui Diagnostics received more than $66,000 through the Canada Job Grant to provide training for 117 employees using the Lean Six Sigma methodology to improve product and service quality. In addition, funds were approved for Sekisui Diagnostics to hire and mentor recent graduates.