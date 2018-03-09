A new building code is coming into effect on Prince Edward Island — and the Construction Association of P.E.I. is expecting a big uptake on training that starts next month.

A 30-hour course at Holland College will teach those involved in the construction industry about the National Building Code.

"It's certainly going to allow the industry to standardize," said Sam Sanderson, the association's general manager.

"It's going to offer a little more protection for homeowners, financial institutions and contractors at the end of the day. It's going to even the playing field so that the contractors are operating on the same basis and build design."

Program is voluntary

The certification program course is being offered by the college in partnership with the Construction Association and the province. Participation is voluntary.

"Most builders are building to code now. This is just an opportunity to help them understand the code a little bit better and where to find items in the code book," Sanderson added.

Hoping to see classrooms full

"We want to see classrooms full because at the end of the day, we want to make sure that people are getting quality builds for their dollar," he said, adding that classrooms are small, so there will be a waiting list.

Sanderson explained that he's not sure how long the course will be available for, but that the association will move forward based on demand.

​Sessions begin April 7.

Energy efficiency

In a news release, the province says that the new National Building Code will help improve the energy efficiency of buildings, and help with greenhouse gas emissions.

Prince Edward Island is the last province in Canada to officially adopt the national building code province-wide, Sanderson said.

The code officially comes into effect for residential construction on Jan. 1, 2020.