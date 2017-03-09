Motorists travelling between Cornwall and Charlottetown on the Trans-Canada Highway can expect some traffic interruptions on Friday.

The P.E.I. government says the periodic, 10 minute traffic interruptions are due to the installation of four new directional signs above the highway from 9 a.m. until noon and then, if necessary, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be redirected by flag persons while a crane and work crews install the new signs. Emergency vehicles will still use the highway during the work. The province says the work should be completed before the evening commute.