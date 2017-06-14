Drivers can expect delays along several routes because of road work. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Drivers travelling on several routes can expect delays today because of construction.

In Charlottetown, Kensington Road between Exhibition and Woodward drives will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic while crews put down new asphalt.

The Travellers Rest roundabout is being resurfaced in a week-long project that starts this morning. Sections of Route 2 and 1A will be down to one lane while the roundabout and ramps are paved.

A section of the Hopeton Road in Stratford will be closed for water main installation near Rankin Drive. Work is set to begin around 7 a.m. and a detour will be in place.