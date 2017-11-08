There will be some extra truck traffic on the Summerside waterfront Wednesday, and motorists coming into Charlottetown on Malpeque Road can expect construction delays.

A ship being loaded with soybeans at Summerside Harbour is the cause of the truck traffic.

In addition to the marine terminal area, beware of trucks along Heather Moyse Drive, Water Street, Water Street East and South Drive. That work is expected to continue into Thursday.

Motorists using Route 2 west of Charlottetown will be dealing with another day of two lane, stop and go traffic.

New utility services are being installed on a stretch of Malpeque Road from John Yeo Drive to Sherwood Road.