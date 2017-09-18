Traffic was moving well early Monday morning around a major intersection that is under construction in Charlottetown.

The intersection of North River Road and Capital Drive, at the northwest entrance to the city, closed Monday for two weeks while the city replaces the 75-year-old storm culvert underneath it.

Early Monday morning traffic at the Maypoint Road roundabout in Charlottetown. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The city has set up detours around the intersection, and traffic was reported as heavy but moving.

"There's always density of traffic in the a.m. peak and obviously we saw that," said city public works manager Paul Johnston.

"People seem to be making their way through. A little bit of queuing here and there that slowed people down, but nobody excessively frustrated."

#Traffic starting to get a bit heavier on Beach Grove Rd., where drivers are being diverted to because of Queen's Arms closure. #PEI pic.twitter.com/uFeZh0y2mQ — @Krystalle_CBC

Johnston said traffic analysts are out making notes, and adjustments could be made to signal lights to get traffic moving more smoothly. He added the light rain falling Monday would not have an impact on the construction.

School bus and transit routes have been adjusted while the work is underway.

Paul Johnston is the city public works manager for the City of Charlottetown. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

