For the second year in a row 2016 has seen an above average number of traffic fatalities on P.E.I.

'[In] at least one fatal collision in the past two years ... we believe an involved driver was using a cell phone.' - RCMP Sgt. Kevin Baillie

Over the last 10 years the Island has seen an average of 12.9 fatalities a year. As of Dec. 22, there have been 14 on the Island, though the possibility of natural causes is still being investigated in one of those deaths. There were 18 last year.

RCMP Sgt. Kevin Baillie told CBC News it is difficult to put a finger on why there have been more fatalities recently. But Baillie said impaired driving continues to be a factor in too many collisions, and distracted driving is an increasing problem.

"I am aware of several serious collisions, and at least one fatal collision in the past two years where we believe an involved driver was using a cell phone at the time of the incident," said Baillie.

The worst year in the last decade was 2008, when 19 people died. The best was 2014, with five fatalities.