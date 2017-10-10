The results are in on P.E.I. for the police's Thanksgiving weekend road safety initiative, Operation Impact.

Police on P.E.I. set up extra road checks and patrols for impaired driving, seatbelt use and distracted driving.

RCMP officers issued 50 tickets for speeding and 25 for other offences including failure to wear a seatbelt and using a handheld device while driving.

Two drivers were also given alcohol-related 7-day licence suspensions, RCMP report, while another driver faces charges for impaired driving after giving breath samples over the legal limit.

Charlottetown Police report up to 4,000 vehicles were checked over the weekend, with city officers issuing 118 tickets for various infractions of the Highway Traffic Act.