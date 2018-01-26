The City of Charlottetown is warning drivers that traffic delays on St. Peters Road can be expected between Brackley Point Road and Palmers Lane.

The stretch of road will be reduced to one lane to allow crews to install new sewer pipes.

Richard MacEwen, manager of the city's water and sewer utility, says that during repairs some residents and businesses will be reduced to limited sewage capacity.

"We just want to thank the public for their understanding, we understand there is some traffic disruptions although it's minimal because there's no excavation," MacEwen said.

"This is a project where we're trying to minimize impacts but we do recognize that there is some in the local work areas."

MacEwen said any disruptions in service should only last a day, and that people will be told by the city if their use of the sewer system needs to be reduced.

The city also says delays can be expected at the intersection of Palmers Lane and Mount Edward Road.