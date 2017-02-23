Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay is heading out on a two-week trade mission to Vietnam and India on Friday.

The Island MP says Canada does more than $1.25 billion a year worth of trade with India and about $260 million with Vietnam.

MacAulay and a delegation of industry officials plan to meet with their counterparts in India and Vietnam.

'We have a lot of fish, agricultural products like beef, potatoes, blueberries. All this stuff is something that we have and they need.' - Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay

"We must continue to expand in the eastern Pacific area because that is where the demand is," MacAulay said.

"We have a lot of fish, agricultural products like beef, potatoes, blueberries. All this stuff is something that we have and they need and it's to convince them to buy it from us is what I'm trying to do."