Two barns and two tractors have been lost in a fire in Hunter River, P.E.I., on the Hopedale Road.

No one was hurt.

The New Glasgow Fire Department responded around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and was assisted by the North River Fire Department, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Public Safety.

Fire officials said the buildings were fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but they've since put out the fire.

They were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours.