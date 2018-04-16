Man attacked with baseball bats in home invasion

A man required hospital treatment after being attacked when three people broke into his house in Queens County early Sunday morning, P.E.I. RCMP say.

RCMP responded to a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the home, on the Donaldston Road near Tracadie Cross, there was no one there, but "signs of a break and enter and an assault were obvious."

RCMP located two people who lived in the home at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown a short time later.

The two, a man and woman, told police that three unknown suspects entered their home while they were sleeping. The suspects hit the man with baseball bats several times, then stole cash and some other items before fleeing.

The man was treated for his injuries and released from hospital. The woman was not injured.

RCMP believe the victims were specifically targeted in this incident and that there is no risk to the general public from the attackers.

RCMP are asking anyone with information related to the attack to contact the P.E.I. RCMP major crime office or Crime Stoppers.

