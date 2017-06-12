Two women got into trouble while swimming at Tracadie Beach on P.E.I.'s North Shore Sunday.

The two, aged 20 and 28, were out on the water with an inflatable between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and couldn't make it back to the beach, RCMP said.

'They had gotten themselves caught in the current.' - North Shore Fire Chief Jason Blackman

Both strong winds and the tidal current were cited as factors. North Shore Fire Department Chief Jason Blackman said they were able to make it to a shore some distance from the public beach.

"They had gotten themselves caught in the current as the tide was going out there, and just couldn't swim against it," said Blackman.

"[They] were exhausted but managed to swim themselves to the other side."

Don't fight the current

A fishing boat operated by a member of the auxiliary coast guard out of Tracadie Harbour picked up the women and returned them to the public beach. They were checked there by Island EMS and released.

Blackman reminded swimmers not to try to swim against the current, but to swim either with it or parallel to it.

The important thing, he said, is to keep enough energy to stay afloat until rescuers can arrive.