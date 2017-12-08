In what's been a record-breaking year on P.E.I., the province has reached another tourism milestone.

For the first time, the province has reached more than one million overnight stays, according to a government news release. Total overnight stays measures room nights sold at roofed accommodations, such as hotels, combined with nights sold at campgrounds.

Through the end of October the province recorded over 985,102 overnight stays — up 6.9 per over 2016's record-setting pace.

Overnight numbers for November and December are not yet available, but the province says they will push the number over one million.

"2017 has been another amazing year for the industry, for the Cavendish region, and for our business," said Fairway Cottages owner Sandi Lowther in the release.

964,671 in 2016

Last year, the province fell just short of reaching one million overnight stays, capping off at 964,671 by the end of December in 2016.

"The credit for this incredible accomplishment goes to tourism industry operators, business owners and everyday Islanders who work so hard to promote our province and make it one of the best vacation destinations in the world," said Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald.

"We've had many successes in tourism over the last few years — including four-straight record years — and we continue to work hard to ensure this industry remains one of the reasons why Prince Edward Island is mighty."