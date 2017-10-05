P.E.I. heritage sites are all posting strong numbers in 2017, part of what is shaping up to be another record year for tourism.

July and August are up over the 2016 records, setting the province up for a record season for the fourth year in a row.

"The collaboration, imagination, and work ethic of operators, event organizers and industry associations across the province has made Prince Edward Island a world-class destination," said Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald in a news release.

Numbers were up across the board. Total overnight stays were up 7.2 per cent in August, and 5.9 per cent for the year to date.

Good month for hotels, B&Bs

While recent gains have tended to come from campers, fixed roof accommodations had a strong showing in August, with room nights sold up 3.6 per cent.

Provincial heritage sites are proving to be particularly popular, with every site posting increases in visitation for the year to date. Total visitation is up 10.9 per cent.

As in July, staycationers were a leading source of growth. Overnight stays by vacationers from P.E.I. were up 16.6 per cent in August and 11.2 for the year to date. Quebec is also showing double digit growth, as are markets outside the U.S. and Canada.