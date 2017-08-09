Island baseball players enjoyed their own field of dreams as one of the all-time greats for the Toronto Blue Jays paid a visit to P.E.I.

Former outfielder Jesse Barfield was among the guest instructors at the two-day Jays Super Camp at Memorial Field as part of the Blue Jays Baseball Academy.

Forty-one up-and-coming players between the ages of 9-16, had a chance to rub shoulders with some former Major League players, spending the day covering the fundamentals of the game of baseball: hitting, infield, outfield and pitching.

'A lot of life lessons'

Sandy Alomar Sr. instructs campers on how to properly play the infield. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Baseball's not important for just on the field, there's a lot of life lessons in the game," Barfield said.

"It all starts at home plate and it ends at home, a lot of life lessons."

"These kids are great. We have fun out there, and I always tell them you gotta have fun, but you've got to do your best to treat people right," Barfield added.

'Extra shot in the arm'

Jesse Barfield helps with timing during batting drills. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"You look at Memorial Field on a Wednesday morning and between the players and parents ... there's lots of buzz," said Randy Byrne, executive director of Baseball PEI.

"Last week, people have been calling, emailing, talking to me about the Blue Jays coming," Byrne said. "Baseball's been strong in the province the last number of years, but it just gives it that little extra shot in the arm and keeps the profile up for the sport on P.E.I."

Blue Jays alumni Tanyon Sturtze and Sandy Alomar Sr. acted as instructors with assistance from local coaches.

Coaches were invited onto the field to observe, participate and ask the Jays instructors questions in the ultimate Major League experience.

'Always more to learn'

Sandy Alomar Sr., Jesse Barfield and Tanyon Sturtze sign autographs following the opening day of baseball camp. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We have 10 different coaches here helping as volunteers and some have a lot of experience in baseball ... you learn things that you didn't know, and that's one thing about being a coach is that no matter how much you think you know, there's always more to learn."

Each participant received a Blue Jays hat, T-shirt, a baseball manual and the opportunity to get autographs from the Blue Jays alumni.

Jesse Barfield and Randy Byrne hope the players take home much more than just the skills they've learned at camp.

'Chance to get better'

41 kids between 9-16 are enjoying the ultimate Major League experience this week in Charlottetown. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Dedication, discipline and determination;" Those are the three factors you need to be a champion, Barfield said.

He's instilled that lesson in the children and he said he's encouraged by how attentive they've been at camp so far.

"They're not messing around, they're not giggling, they're listening. I like that about them — they have a chance to be get better."

"It's great to see the kids paying attention and learning, and hopefully they learn a few things from each instructor that they'll carry with them throughout their future baseball career," added Byrne.

The two-day camp wraps up Thursday at Memorial Field in Charlottetown.