The Medical Society of Prince Edward Island hosted its annual P1 Awards recently — naming the province's top physicians of the year.

Of the 115 nominations put forward for 62 doctors, the society awarded Dr. Megan Armstrong, Dr. Barry Fleming and Dr. Michael Irvine with top honours.

"These colleagues are the epitome of our profession," wrote MSPEI president Dr. Larry Pan in a news release.

"We are fortunate to have these highly competent, caring and strong patient advocates right here on the Island."

Dr. Armstrong

Dr. Megan Armstrong is a family physician in Charlottetown and was chosen for the Community Service Award for her dedication and role with the Abegweit First Nation Mi'kmaq Wellness Centre in Scotchfort, P.E.I..

"You're very special to us and we hope that you continue to provide service to our community for many years to come," said Chief Brian Francis in a video tribute.

"Once again, thank you and we love you."

​The society also credits Armstong with improving access to primary care, introducing health programming and empowering the community to live healthy lives.

"She's always gone above and beyond for myself and I know the community has taken to her," said a patient of Dr. Armstrong in the tribute.

"I don't know what the community would do without her."

Dr. Fleming

Charlottetown surgeon Dr. Barry Fleming was chosen for the Patients Choice Award.

He was nominated by patients for his caring bedside manner, around-the-clock commitment to patients and strong communication skills.

"It's not an easy time for a doctor to deal with a family when the diagnosis is probably terminal, but at no time did you ever allude to us that we were looking at a terminal situation," a patient of Dr. Fleming said in a video tribute.

"When we needed you, you were there and we'll never forget what you did for us."

Dr. Michael Irvine

Summerside internist Dr. Michael Irvine won the President's Leadership Award, nominated by fellow physicians.

Dr. Irvine is described as thoughtful and modestly brilliant.

He's credited by the society with raising medical ethical standards, promoting environmentally-friendly behaviours and raising funds for the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I.

"All of these tie into his approach to life which is keeping active, being healthy, improving the quality of our community and the quality of our living for all of our patients," said Dr. Christine MacNearney in a video tribute.

"He leads by example because he really does exemplify what he teaches."