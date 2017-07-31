RCMP are investigating the theft of more than $2,000 worth of tools and fuels from a logging operation along the North Freetown Road in North Bedeque, P.E.I.

RCMP said the theft occurred sometime between Friday, July 21, and Monday, July 24, from two large parked logging machines on site.

Some of the items stolen include: large wrenches, ratchets, an electric grease gun with grease, hydraulic valves and two O-rings as well as 200 litres of diesel fuel.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300, or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peicrimestoppers.com.