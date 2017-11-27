Comedian and actor Tom Green is back on P.E.I. for the first time since he left as a two year old and it's bringing back memories.

"I haven't been back to Prince Edward Island since 1973, I lived here when I was six weeks old until I was around two," said Green, who was on the Island for a comedy show over the weekend.

"I remember learning to make sounds here and eating applesauce and my kitchen floor so it's pretty awesome to be back in Charlottetown."

Green even took the time to go back and visit the house where he lived during his time on the Island.

"I was born in Ontario but moved here when I was six weeks old, my father was studying at the University of Prince Edward Island and he was also in the military here," Green said.

Tom Green stopped by to take a photo at the house that he lived in in the early 70s when he was a toddler. (Tom Green)

Green also has a family connection on P.E.I. His cousin, Jill Paton, lives here with her family.

While they see Green frequently in Ottawa where his parents live and in the U.S., this is the first time he has visited them here.

Green, centre, poses after his show in Charlottetown with his cousin Jill Paton and her husband Hugh. (Submitted by Jill Paton)

Debate club rookie

Paton's son, Ben, took advantage of his famous relative's stay, inviting Green to join him at the debate club at Colonel Gray high school.

"We debated a few things —was the moon landing fake —and which hockey team is better, Toronto or Montreal," said Paton.

"I guess it's cool, actually, bragging rights I suppose."

The debate club at Colonel Gray attracted a bigger audience than usual, thanks to guest debater Tom Green. (Submitted by Ben Paton)

"It was fun meeting him, I've only met him once before this so it was nice to connect with him," Paton said.

The guest appearance by Green did attract a slightly larger audience than debate club usually attracts.

"I think the audience chose Tom and Ben as the winners," said fellow debate club member Sam Cutcliffe.

"To be quite honest I think he was learning from us in a lot of aspects today in the debating realm, I don't think it's usually his forte."

Green took part in the debate club at Colonel Gray high school along with his cousin's son, Ben Paton, left. Sam Cutcliffe, right, was also part of the event. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Green agrees.

"I tour doing stand-up comedy so I guess that's why you guys invited me, but I don't actually know anything about debating which is pretty cool," said Green.

"So I got to learn from them about debating, I think I did a pretty good job."

Green also spent time with Ben Paton and his friends doing some sightseeing, including a stop on P.E.I.'s north shore where the Island teens took a dip in the frigid waters at Covehead.

"Tom filmed it on his Instagram and Tony Hawk and Carrot Top liked the video so that was cool," said Paton.

"I don't think they'll be useful connections, I still don't know them but it's cool that they liked the video of me and my friends jumping in the water."

Or could they also be future guests at the Colonel Gray debate club?

"Maybe we can reach out to a few more people now that we have had a big name on the show," Paton said.

Green said he won't wait another 40-plus years for his next visit, and he admits he was disappointed to learn he doesn't qualify for Islander status, despite his early time on P.E.I.

"So if you're born on the Island, you're an Islander? Okay, yeah, I did just miss that," Green said.

"But I think I'm almost, almost an honorary Islander because I was here at six weeks old. Pretty good."