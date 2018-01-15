A military court martial is underway in Charlottetown involving an army cadet commander charged under the National Defence Act.

Capt. Todd Bannister faces charges related to use of inappropriate language, some of it sexual in nature, stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. over a two-year period starting in 2013.

Bannister has been under suspension as commander of a cadet corps in Charlottetown since the unit found out about the allegations.

Bannister has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The court martial, being held at HMCS Queen Charlotte, is slated to run five days.