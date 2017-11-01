The first project from M4G Alternative Housing, a 440-square-foot house, is complete.

It took about four months to build and is comprised of a steel roof and siding and weather-proofed pine.

Mark Mahar and Sherri Spatuk , co-owners of M4G, say the idea came from their own experiences, and interests.

"Mark and I were constantly building things, doing home renovations," Spatuk said.

"We realized that we had a good working dynamic, and we started out becoming interested in tiny homes for ourselves."

'It frees up a lot of income to pay down student debt, travel, whatever the means might be for a younger generation,' says M4G Alternative Housing co-owner Sherri Spatuk. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Tiny homes are growing in popularity because the cost is economical and the houses are often more energy efficient.

Mahar said a lower cost was one of his inspirations.

"I'm a little bit on the cheap side so it's easier to heat, it's easier on electricity," he said.

"Your builds are less so you have more money to travel and all that stuff."

Micro appliances like this combined washer-dryer are designed especially for tiny homes. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Spatuk said the lower costs associated with the home should appeal to both young and old.

"It frees up a lot of income to pay down student debt, travel, whatever the means might be for a younger generation," she said.

"We've also been contacted by older generations who are looking to downsize."

'A lot of excitement'

Spencer Montgomery, an engineer that worked with M4G on the tiny house, said he thinks this is something that could take off on the Island.

"It seems pretty relevant on P.E.I. Everybody's looking for, I won't say a cheaper way of living but a more economical way," he said.

"These tiny homes are the newest fad that I can really see taking off. And I can already see on social media, a lot of excitement towards not only this idea but the overall trend."

M4G co-owner Mark Mahar says he is hoping interest in tiny home takes off. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

M4G is still working out a price tag for the unit, and are preparing for open houses to showcase the unit.

Mahar is hoping Montgomery is right about the heights these tiny homes could recah.

"I'd love to build a thousand of these. I really enjoy doing it and this is what I want to do so hopefully it works."