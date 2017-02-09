Charlottetown Police officer Tim Keizer has been given this year's Vocational Service award by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough.

The club looks for someone who's had the most impact in the community through the work that they do.

Hillsborough Rotary president Dawn Allen said Keizer's work with youth, including being the first school resource officer in a Charlottetown high school, earned him the award.

"We know that he has a huge passion and commitment for what he does. It shows in his daily work," said Allen.

"You can ask any of the students that he's worked with now or through the years. He's making an impact in our community."

Charitable donation

As part of the award, Rotary will donate $1,000 to Keizer's charity of choice. He has asked the money to go to the Charlottetown-based Inner Cities Life Skills Camp. It was started by a retired school teacher 30 years ago, and allows kids go to summer camp whose families otherwise might not be able to afford it.

Keizer will receive the award at a ceremony at the Charlottetown Hotel at noon Thursday.