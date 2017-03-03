After a strong start, Eddie Mackenzie's P.E.I. team wasn't able to advance at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's.

P.E.I., along with Nova Scotia, the Yukon and Nunavut faced off this week in a pre-qualification round.

P.E.I. started the round-robin with an 11-4 win over Nunavut Thursday evening. But P.E.I. dropped the next two matches Friday to Yukon 12-7 and 10-1 to Nova Scotia.

The losses placed P.E.I. third in the standings with a 1-2 record. Nunavut finished last after losing all three matches.

Nova Scotia finished in first place with a 3-0 record and will face the Yukon in Saturday's pre-qualification playoff. The winner advances to face Team Ontario Saturday night.