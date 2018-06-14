70-year-old Summerside weightlifter breaks world record

Tilman Gallant with his four medals from Calgary. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Tilman Gallant of Summerside, P.E.I., is now a world record holder in powerlifting.

The 70-year-old competed in Calgary last week at the International Powerlifting Federation World Classic.

He bench pressed 140 kilograms, beating the old record of 138 in his age and weight class.

"The coach was in my ear telling me this is your time. You've worked for years and you've got a few seconds to make it count," said Gallant.

Tilman Gallant takes his spot at the top of the podium at the International Powerlifting Federation World Classic in Calgary. (Submitted by Tilman Gallant)

"It's a lot of pressure. You just try to focus on it but once it's done, once you walk back, you're relieved. And, I mean, it's a world record."

Gallant came home with four medals in total.

In 2014, Gallant told CBC News he had two goals: to be lifting into his 70s and to break a world record.

Check and check.

Gallant doesn't plan to rest for long. The Eastern Canadian Championships will be in his hometown of Summerside in late August.

More P.E.I. news