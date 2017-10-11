CBC comedy show Still Standing will be filming an episode in Tignish, P.E.I., between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22.

The show is headlined by Newfoundland comedian Jonny Harris and follows his travels to towns across Canada "that are against the ropes, but hanging in there — still laughing in the face of adversity."

Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis says he first started receiving calls from the show's producers earlier this year and only learned recently that the small town was chosen.

"We're going to get acknowledged by the show and I think it'll make it better for the tourism trade and everything else," McInnis said.

This is the third time a community on P.E.I. has been featured on the show — Harris visited Souris, P.E.I., in the first season and Georgetown, P.E.I. in season two.

'We're very adaptable people'

McInnis said he's not bothered whatsoever with the town being associated as struggling.

"We're proud people that come out of the struggles and made our town a better place to live in. We adapt so easily that we're always on top of things," McInnis said.

Tignish is a great fit for Still Standing, McInnis added, because of the town's strong community feel and self-sustainability.

"Everything that was needed in this community was started by the people of this community or the surrounding area," McInnis said.

"That's the type of people that we are … we're very adaptable people."

Stompin' Tom Centre, Oct. 22

This has been a big year for the small town, says McInnis. (CBC)

"It's tremendous, the community is in bloom — it was a fantastic year."

Still Standing will end their filming four days of filming with a free live show at the Stompin' Tom Centre on Sunday, Oct. 22.