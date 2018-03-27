Health PEI adding additional Island EMS coverage

P.E.I. is planning to make some changes to the Rapid Response Units (RRU) operated by Island EMS. The province says the changes will enhance service, while the Tignish fire chief is concerned it will ultimately mean reduced service up west.

RRUs are medically-equipped sports utility vehicles, operated by a paramedic. They respond to emergencies, but cannot transport patients, as an ambulance can.

'How can you be a rapid response when you're an hour away.' - Allan Gavin, Tignish fire chief

Currently, there are two RRUs — one in Montague covering eastern P.E.I., and one in Alberton, serving West Prince. The province plans to extend the hours of operation, add a third RRU in Queens County, and also expand the area of coverage in western P.E.I. to include all of Prince County.

"In P.E.I. we see a growing call volume for ambulance services", says James Sullivan, director of emergency health and planning services with Health PEI.

"So really it's an expansion of the existing services to ensure we're meeting the needs and access to our services by Islanders, particularly in rural areas."

Fire chief concerned

Tignish fire chief Allan Gavin says having an RRU in the community has been a big help.

"The fire service is out there as an initial response, and you know we're there to help, but you know it's great to have that extra person with more knowledge on the health field than us," said Gavin.

Currently, the RRU in Prince County operates Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gavin said when the fire department gets calls after hours and on weekends, he often wishes the RRU could be there too. He's happy to hear that the province plans to add service on weekends, and extend weekly coverage from 45 hours to 84.

The Rapid Response Units are operated by paramedics, but to not transport patients. (Pat Martel/CBC)

However, he worries West Prince won't get the same service if the coverage area is expanded to include East Prince.

"If they're down around Summerside, they're no longer rapid response to us. Because how can you be a rapid response when you're an hour away," Gavin said.

No loss of service, says Health PEI

Health PEI says that shouldn't be an issue. Sullivan said the RRUs are just one part of the effort to improve response times, and Island EMS will make sure rural areas are well served — with the entire fleet working together.

"All of our ground ambulance fleet is operated as a provincial system, so all ambulances in the province that are available at any given time are operated as a dynamic fleet," Sullivan said.

James Sullivan, with Health PEI, says the changes to the RRU coverage area in Prince County should not affect response time. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

He said while each vehicle may be stationed in a certain area, "they do provide geographical coverage to the entire province, to ensure that we maintain our response times throughout the province as necessary."

Sullivan said the RRUs will continue to have a focus on serving rural areas, and he said extending the hours, and operating the units on weekends will have an added benefit for all communities, including West Prince.

Health PEI expects to have the new Queens County RRU up and running, and the extended hours in place in May.

