'They're definitely heroes': Passersby rescue dog from burning home

A woman from Tignish, P.E.I., says the people who rescued her dog from a house fire are heroes.

Chavonne Gavin got a call from friends Shane and Roxanne Gavin (no relation), who passed by her home on Thursday afternoon and saw that it was on fire.

When they called Chavonne they had already got her dog, and when she told them her cat was inside the house too, they sprung into action, going back into the house.

I was hoping somebody would rescue them, but ... at that time, I was already thinking they would be gone. — Chavonne Gavin

"They're definitely heroes. Not everybody would run into a burning house to save an animal," said Chavonne Gavin. "I was hoping somebody would rescue them, but ... at that time, I was already thinking they would be gone."

The passersby weren't able to find the cat, but when the firefighters arrived and opened the door to the house, the cat ran out.

Tignish fire Chief Allan Gavin (also of no relation) said the cat wasn't in critical danger yet, but would have been soon.

Fire in attic

"The fire was still in the attic portion. There was smoke and stuff downstairs, but it wasn't at a serious critical point yet, just starting to get smoky, and the heat was starting to come down," said Allan Gavin.

Firefighters worked for about an hour and a half to put out the fire.

There is extensive damage to the house, and Chavonne Gavin said she is waiting to figure out if she will rebuild.

