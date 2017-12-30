A family of three has been displaced by a fire that completely destroyed their house Friday evening.

The home, located southeast of Tignish, burned down shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The family wasn't home at the time so no one was hurt.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross today assisted the couple and their three-year-old son with emergency purchases of clothing, food and other basics, plus a comfort toy for the toddler.

The family is staying with relatives for now while awaiting an assessment by insurers after the long weekend.