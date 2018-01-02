Melissa and Scott Handrahan got the the call every person dreads over the holidays — the home their family had lived in for the past seven years was on fire.

The fire happened in Tignish, near the western tip of P.E.I.

"We were panicking," Melissa said. "Our house was destroyed completely by the fire."

"It was like being in a nightmare. It was like I was in a war zone."

The Handrahans were visiting family for dinner when the phone rang.

The house was insured but two vehicles that also burned in the fire were not, Melissa Handrahan says. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Melissa, a stay-at-home mom to her three-year-old boy, decided to move from Ontario to the Island after visiting her cottage in the very community where her home used to be.

"It was my dream home and I have everything in there," she said.

"It all went up in flames."

Shawn Ahern, deputy chief of the Tignish fire department, said the call came in on Dec. 29 around 6:30 p.m.

"We just put out what was left," he said.

Melissa and Scott Handrahan's 'dream home' before it was destroyed by fire — it was so badly damaged, firefighters doubt they'll be able to determine the cause. (Melissa Handrahan/Submitted)

Ahern said the home is too badly burned to determine the cause .

Grateful for community

Melissa said she is grateful for her community, which has rallied around her family.

"Islanders are the best people on this planet," she said, her voice shaking with emotion.

"They've come with bagloads of clothes for my family because we didn't have any. They've come with food, they've opened their homes and their heart and they've prayed with me."

The Handrahans have been staying with family members. The Red Cross is also providing assistance.

The Handrahans are grateful for an outpouring of support from the community after the fire destroyed their home. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The home was insured, Melissa said, and they plan to rebuild, but two vehicles parked near the house that were also completely burned were not insured for fire.