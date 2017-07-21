Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms on P.E.I. Friday.

There were some reports of storms early Friday morning. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Island just before 11:30 a.m.

The storms could include strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada reminded Islanders lightning is dangerous and kills and injures Canadians every year.

Islanders are asked to keep an eye on the forecast and get into shelter if they hear thunder.