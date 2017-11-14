The P.E.I. government announced a number of new strategic initiatives in the throne speech opening the fall session of the legislature Thursday.

Poverty reduction strategy.

Carbon mitigation strategy.

P.E.I. housing strategy.

The housing strategy is linked to a previous commitment to grow the population to 160,000 by 2022.

P.E.I. was the fastest-growing province in the country last year, and that growth has in turn led to pressure on the housing market.

"The state of housing supply has been challenging in some parts of our province. Access to appropriate and affordable housing can be limited," the speech says.

"We will establish a Housing Supply Task Force to look at the best approaches in all part of the province."

The speech also promises a comprehensive poverty reduction strategy, starting with the creation of a poverty reduction advisory council.

"Drawn from communities across the province, we will look at all aspects of poverty, including housing, food, education, employment and health," the speech says.

It promises a report in 2018.

The government intends to present a carbon mitigation strategy and a climate change adaptation plan in early 2018.

This is in response to a federal government deadline, which will impose a carbon tax on provinces that don't have their own plans next year.

New spending

The capital budget will also be tabled during this sitting.

The government says the newly-balanced budget puts it in a strong position to invest in infrastructure.

In particular, the speech promises a high-speed fibre network running from tip to tip of the province.

"The reality is that there are more devices needing more internet capacity everywhere," the speech says.

Internet service providers will be able to connect to this network, making it easier for them to provide high-speed service to businesses and home across the province.