Last Halloween, Lesley Evison saw students from the leadership team perform the dance to Michael Jackson's Thriller in the lobby of her school — Stonepark Intermediate in Charlottetown.

Now in Grade 9, Evison was among the dancers in this year's flash mob.

"We really enjoyed watching it last year in Grade 8, and so thought it'd be really cool again to do this year," she said.

"I think we did it a little bit better," she added, comparing this year's group to last year's.

Weeks of work

The group of around 50 students practised together for two weeks, Evison said, and prior to that practised at home alongside a video.

"There were a few reading periods they spent dancing instead of reading," said Wendy Poirier, the teacher librarian who runs leadership, and helped co-ordinate the flash mob.

Lesley Evison, centre, and Anna Maas, right, practised the dance moves to Thriller for weeks leading up to Halloween. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It felt like all our hard work had paid off, since we'd been working on it for a while," added Anna Maas, also in Grade 9.

Maas said at first she was nervous, but her nerves disappeared when the music started and she "got lost" in the dancing.

"It was so much fun," she said.

Tradition could continue

This is the second year in a row for the flash mob.

Evison is graduating from the school next June, but she hopes the tradition continues.

"It was a great chance for us to get together," she said. "I hope they'll do it again in the coming years."

Stonepark students stage Thriller flash mob0:19

Poirer believes that is likely.

"We'll do something like this every year if we can," she said.

"It's very special," Maas added.