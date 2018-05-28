Mediator to be appointed in Three Rivers amalgamation

P.E.I. Communities Minister Richard Brown has instructed the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to appoint a mediator for the proposed amalgamation of several Kings County communities.

The proposed Three Rivers amalgamation would include Montague, Cardigan, Georgetown and four smaller communities along with some unincorporated areas.

"I'll wait for the mediator's report and what the mediator's recommendation is, but definitely there's enough concern down there that a public meeting should be held," said Brown.

Public meeting proposed

The process has seen protests at Province House, a privately-sponsored plebiscite that went against amalgamation, and most recently the delivery of petitions to IRAC with about 1,500 signatures in opposition to the plan.

Concerns have focused on higher taxes and new bylaws for land use.

Brown is asking people in the unincorporated areas to appoint representatives to work with the mediator. IRAC has 35 days to appoint someone.

Adding the mediator to the process will delay IRAC's overall recommendation for amalgamation by about two months, Brown said.

