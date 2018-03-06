The Three Rivers Steering Committee, charged with considering a plan to amalgamate communities in eastern Prince Edward Island, delivered its proposal to Communities Minister Richard Brown Monday.

The plan includes amalgamating seven communities — Brudenell, Cardigan, Georgetown, Lorne Valley, Lower Montague, Montague and Valleyfield — and the unincorporated areas in the Cardigan, Georgetown and Montague Fire Districts.

The proposal includes these communities in spite of the town councils in Georgetown and Montague voting against amalgamation, and a privately-sponsored plebiscite that suggested strong opposition in the unincorporated areas.

In his letter to the minister, steering committee chair Brian Harding acknowledges the opposition to amalgamation, but he told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier the committee did not see another way.

"We know that it's not sustainable to be managing the communities as they are right now," said Harding.

"It's easy to be against something, but it's a lot more difficult to come up with an alternate plan."

Tax fairness

Harding said the new Municipal Government Act, with its increased administrative requirements for incorporated communities, means smaller communities are no longer viable.

"It would cost every incorporated community another $20,000, $25,000 per year just to man the office, bring the office up to speed, and you're talking communities 375, 475, 675 people," he said.

It is also a question of fairness, he said.

"The taxpayers in Montague pay for the operating costs of the wellness centre, the library, this that and the other thing, which everybody uses on the outside and doesn't pay for," Harding said.

"That's not right."

From here the matter goes to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, which will hold hearings on the question.