There's nothing like cooking out over a campfire and three P.E.I. camping cooks are going to see if there recipe is a favourite with judges in the Great Island Campout Cookoff.

Three campfire cookout recipes have been selected to be cooked off and judged to determine what is the best campfire cookout recipe on the Island.

Janette Gallant from Parks Canada said the three semi-finalists will prepare their dish for the panel of judges.

"Then we'll name a winner," said Gallant. "The exciting prize for this is that recipe will show up in next year's P.E.I. national visitor guide."

Three recipes up for tasting

The three recipes vying for the top prize are:

Campfire Potatoes, submitted by Diane Smith

This recipe requires potatoes, Kraft Philadelphia Jalapeno Dip, cheddar/mozarella cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream as well as butter and oil.

In addition to the fire, you'll need a tinfoil pie plate, parchment paper and foil.

Take a tinfoil pie plate and spray or rub it with oil. Place a couple of circles of parchment paper in the bottom to keep the potatoes from burning.

Peel and thinly slice the potato and arrange the slices in the base of the pie plate. Season with salt and pepper.

Add three tablespoons of Kraft Philadelphia Jalapeno Dip and spread over the potatoes plus a couple of tablespoons of butter.

Add a half cup of cheddar/mozzarella shredded cheese over the top.

Wrap the pie plate in foil and fashion a handle with the foil.

Set in the fire and move around to prevent burning and for even cooking.

Serve with salsa and sour cream.

Dorito Bag Tacos, submitted by Jon Matthews

This recipes requires bag of frozen pre-cooked ground beef and "the usual taco toppings." You'll also need a bag of nacho cheese Doritors for each person partaking in the meal.

"You crush up the Doritos a bit in the bag, heat up and add the ground beef, along with the usual taco toppings: shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, salsa, sour cream, whatever you fancy," says Matthews.

"Easy, quick, minimal cleanup — that's what good camping meals are all about!"

Vegetable Soup, submitted by David Daughton

Daughton says his recipe is "designed to give great results over the sometimes unpredictable heat of flaming wood."

You'll need a pot with a lid and a pan. For ingredients, you'll need oil (Daughton says you can use canola oil, olive oil, or whatever you like), root vegetables (turnips and parsnips work well) and soy sauce.

In a decent pot with a tight lid heat 1/3 cup of organic oil.

Add 1.5 litres of root vegetables cut into moderate sized sticks).

Fry veg in pan with lid on over medium to high heat, shaking vigorously on a regular basis. Veg both fries and steams in a nituke style.

When tender and browned, add 2 tablespoons good soy sauce and shake over flames for another two minutes before serving.

Cook-off

The cook-off will be held September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Cavendish Campground in the P.E.I. National Park.

Janette Gallant of the P.E.I. National Park looks at some of the entries in the Great Island Campout Cookoff contest. The three semi-finalists will compete in the cook off September 1. (Angela Walker/CBC)

All three semi-finalists will receive a free weekend of camping at the park.

The cook-off is one part of a weekend of special activities at Cavendish Campground. Other events for the Labour Day include yoga on the beach, campfire programs, and music.

"There's going to be a full weekend of programing that goes on with our regular programming at Cavendish Beach with our sand castles," said Gallant.