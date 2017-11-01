Three new members with different sports backgrounds will be inducted into the UPEI Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.

The three inductees this year are George Morrison, a longtime basketball coach, Alanna Taylor, a celebrated soccer star, and the late Barb Mullaly, who had a four-decade career as an instructor, coach and nationally decorated athletic administrator at UPEI.

"I was quite honoured, there's no question of that. I spent a lot of time at UPEI," Morrison said of his 17 year coaching career at the school.

Morrison coached both the women's and men's teams at UPEI, winning over 300 games and making the playoffs nearly every year.

He also won numerous conference championships, season titles and coach of the year awards.

'It was all about managing my time'

Taylor was excited to learn she was going to be an inductee but that she was even more thrilled when she learned Mullaly was going to be inducted posthumously.

"She was the only athletic director that I knew," Taylor said of Mullaly.

"She was there for most of the time that I coached and then Barb and I got to be friends afterwards because we were actually on the sports hall of fame committee."

Taylor said the things Mullaly did for women at UPEI was extraordinary — not only for athletes but women in general.

Taylor was a top student-athlete and keeper for the UPEI women's soccer squad in the early 90s.

Among her awards were rookie of the year, MVP, All-Conference, and both UPEI and Atlantic Female Athlete of the Year awards.

"It was all about managing my time," said Taylor of being involved in sports and a good student.

"What I got from UPEI far exceeded what I gave to UPEI."